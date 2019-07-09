United Cannabis lands $16M CBD oil contract

United Cannabis (OTCQB:CNAB) announces a $16.25M contract with a single unnamed customer to provide crude CBD oil over a period of 26 weeks.

CEO Earnest Blackmon says, “This contract is a direct result of our investment in the expansion of our hemp processing operation; the Mead facility came online in June with 10 times the capacity of our original processing operation. This agreement represents only a small percentage of the plant’s capacity, and we are confident that it is the first of many to come.”