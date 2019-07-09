Barclays affirms buying Facebook before earnings

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) bull Barclays says the time to buy shares is now, before upcoming earnings that it expects will reflect strong demand for key products.

The shares are "too cheap to keep ignoring," the firm says, reiterating an Overweight rating ahead of results to come on July 24. "As the conversation moves away from putting out privacy fires and back toward innovation, we think FB shares can continue to move higher."

It expects daily active users to grow to 1.57B, a 7% growth rate.

Barclays has a price target of $240, implying 22.6% upside. Shares are down 0.4% premarket.

Sell-side analysts rate Facebook at Outperform on average, while Seeking Alpha authors are Bullish overall and the stock has a Quant Rating of Neutral.