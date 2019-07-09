IBM closes Red Hat deal, ramping up cloud computing strength

IBM says it has closed its $34B acquisition of Red Hat (NYSE:RHT), marking the close of IBM's largest deal ever and one of the largest in U.S. tech history.

Red Hat will now be a unit of IBM's Hybrid Cloud division, and Red Hat CEO Jim Whitehurst will join IBM's senior management team and report to CEO Ginni Rometty.

IBM, which lags behind Amazon and Microsoft in the cloud infrastructure business, has said it hopes its acquisition of Red Hat will help it do more work in the cloud, one of its four key growth drivers, which also include social, mobile and analytics.

Nomura Instinet analysts say Red Hat's OpenShift "sshould help IBM win new customers and new workloads as enterprises begin to usher mission-critical applications from on-premise to public or private clouds."