M&A dominate premarket gainers

Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) +37% on being acquired by Cisco.

Camber Energy (NYSEMKT:CEI) +30% on the acquisition of Lineal Star Holdings, LLC.

Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) +17% as C-Scan beats reference test in study.

Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) +12% after attracting a bull rating.

Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) +12% on expanding access to treatment with Probuphine implant, Titan's novel maintenance treatment for Opioid Use Disorder in eligible patients.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) +9% on update on U.S. retail launch of SYMJEPI.

Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (NASDAQ:OASM) +10% .

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) +10% on acquisition of Spitfire Pharma.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) +7% on Acacia acquisition news.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) +6% on Acacia acquisition news.