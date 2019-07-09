Snap +0.7% as Credit Suisse sees 19% upside.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) is up 0.7% premarket after Credit Suisse raised its price target, though the firm cut near-term revenue expectations.

It boosted its target to $18 from $15, implying 19% upside, and kept its Outperform rating.

It's basing that on expectations for ad load growth and moderate costs despite expected lower revenues in the short term. User growth should also come in better than expected after an Android reworking of its app. In the end, "Snap is a scarce asset that offers advertisers access to a coveted younger demographic."

Sell-side analysts rate it Hold on average, while Seeking Alpha authors are Bearish overall and it has a Quant Rating of Neutral.