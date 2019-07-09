Veon +2.4% amid upgrade to Buy at BofAML

Veon (NASDAQ:VEON) is up 2.4% premarket after an upgrade to Buy at BofA Merrill Lynch, on a variety of positive catalysts.

Analyst Cesar Tiron points to operational stabilization in Russia and says the second half will benefit from easier comparisons. Meanwhile, technical factors might improve as Telenor (OTCPK:TELNY) is down to an 8.9% stake as it sheds its holdings, he writes.

A boosted price target of $3.80 implies 22% upside.

Sell-side analysts rate it Outperform on average, while Seeking Alpha authors are Neutral. The stock has a Quant Rating of Very Bullish.