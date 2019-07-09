For stress testing banks, expect the unexpected, Powell says

The stress testing that banks are required to undergo must continue to evolve if they're to remain effective, said Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell in prepared remarks at a research conference in Boston.

"When the next episode of financial instability presents itself, it may do so in a messy and unexpected way," he said. "Banks will need to be ready not just for expected risks, but for unexpected ones."

Changing the tests from year to year will help the financial system to prepare for the unexpected, Powell added.

Year-to-year variation of stress testing is key -- so that the process doesn't become a compliance exercise that breeds complacency and results in a banking system where all banks look alike.

Rather the "the banking system we want and need [is] one with diverse institutions with different business models."