Global Net Lease buys 9 properties. sells 64 properties in Q2

During Q2, Global Net Lease (GNL +0.1% ) has acquired nine properties, representing 1.6M square feet, for ~$187.3M.

The properties were purchased at a weighted average going-in capitalization rate of 7.09%, equating to a weighted average capitalization rate of 7.67% with a weighted-average remaining lease term of 10.9 years.

Deals were funded with draws on its revolving credit facility, mortgage debt, and net proceeds from its ATM programs.

GNL also sold 63 properties in the U.S. for gross proceeds of $74.2M and one property in the U.K. for £7.2 (~$9.0M).

The 64 properties include 62 Family Dollar retail stores and one industrial property in the U.S., in addition to one office property in the U.K.