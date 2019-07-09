Stocks slip again as investors await Powell testimony

Stocks open lower for a third straight session, remaining sluggish after Friday's better than expected jobs report led investors to believe the Fed might take it slow in easing interest rates; Dow -0.4%, S&P -0.3%, Nasdaq -0.1%.
Market-moving news is light this morning, but investors will monitor comments from several Fed officials today ahead of Fed Chair Powell's two-day appearance on Capitol Hill tomorrow for his semi-annual testimony on monetary policy.
Major European bourses trade lower, with Germany's DAX -1.1%, France's CAC -0.4% and U.K.'s FTSE -0.3%; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei +0.1% and China's Shanghai Composite -0.2%.
In the U.S., PepsiCo opens -0.3% despite reporting upbeat earnings results and Acacia Communications +35% after being acquired by Cisco for $2.6B in cash.
The early S&P 500 sector standings show energy (-0.7%), industrials (-0.6%) and materials (-0.5%) lagging while real estate (+0.3%) and health care (+0.2%) trade slightly higher.
U.S. Treasury prices are mostly lower, with the two-year flat at 1.89% and the 10-year yield up 3 bps to 2.06%; U.S. Dollar Index +0.1% to 97.48.
WTI crude -0.4% to $57.40/bbl.
Now read: Cisco to buy supplier Acacia for $2.6B »
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox