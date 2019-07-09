Actuant to divest its Engineered Components & Systems for $214.5M

Actuant (ATU -1% ) to sell its Engineered Components & Systems (“EC&S”) segment to One Rock Capital Partners, for $214.5M.

The transaction excludes Actuant’s Cortland U.S. business and is expected to close by Q4 2019.

The Company updated FY19 guidance and forecasts FY19 sales of $664M-$669M, with adjusted EBITDA of $99M-$102M and adj. EPS between $0.71-$0.75.

For Q4 expects revenue between $167M-$173M, with adj. EBITDA of $26M-$30M and adj. EPS between $0.16-$0.20.

The company also expects to incur non-cash impairment & divestiture charge of ~$300M in Q4