AssetMark launches roadshow for $250M IPO

AssetMark Financial (AMK) starts its roadshow for its initial public offering of 12.5M shares of common stock.

AssetMark is offering 6.25M shares and the selling stockholder, an affiliate of Huatei Securities, is offering 6.25M shares.

The selling stockholder grants greenshoe option for up to an additional 1.875M shares of common stock.

IPO price is expected to be $19.00-$21.00 per share; AssetMark estimates net proceeds of $112.9M, which it expects to use for general corporate purposes, including working capital, operating expenses, and capital expenditures.

AssetMark describes itself as a provider of wealth management and technology solutions used by independent financial advisers and their clients.

In 2018, the company had total revenue of $363.6M, net income of $37.4M, and adjusted EBITDA of $88.9M.

As of March 31, 2019, the company had $249.4M of debt outstanding under a term loan.