Auto imports from Mexico shoot up

Mexican factories sent 1.37M vehicles to the U.S. during the first half of this year to account for 16.3% of the total U.S. auto market, according to data from Mexican auto industry trade group Asociacion Mexicana de la Industria Automotriz.

Mexican auto imports are up 13% from the level of a year ago even in the face of tariff threats from the White House and a down market overall in the U.S.

The trend doesn't appear to be shifting, with BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY) just opening a new plant in San Luis Potosi last month to build 3 series vehicles.

