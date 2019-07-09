PURE Bio up 13% on profit-boosting plan

Thinly traded nano cap PURE Bioscience (OTC:PURE +12.5% ) is up on a 4x surge in volume, albeit on turnover of only 82K shares, following its announced initiatives to accelerate its path to profitability by Q4.

It will move its corporate headquarters to Rancho Cucamonga, CA where it will co-locate with Swabplus.

CEO Hank Lambert will retire on August 7 at which time Chairman Tom Lee will take over as CEO.

The company says the actions will reduce its breakeven cash flow to revenue run rate to $4.5M from $5.0M.