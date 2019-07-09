Lawsuit against Chevron abandoned by Ecuador group

Chevron (CVX -0.1% ) says Ecuadorian plaintiffs ended their longstanding Canadian lawsuit against the company and agreed to pay court costs associated with the case.

Lawyer Steven Donziger secured a $19.5B judgment in Ecuador against CVX - later reduced to $9.5B - for alleged environmental damage done by Texaco, a company CVX bought in 2001

Efforts to enforce the judgment in Brazil, Argentina, Gibraltar, the U.S. and through international tribunals eventually were ruled fraudulent and defeated; the judgment has legal effect only in Ecuador, where CVX has never owned any assets.