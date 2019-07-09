Piper Jaffray out with Street-high target on Analog Devices

Piper Jaffray has boosted its price target on Analog Devices (ADI +0.7% ) to a Street high after meeting with management.

It boosted its target to $135 from $118, now implying upside of 19.9%, saying the company is executing "very well in the current environment."

Rolling out massive MIMO for 5G should bring increased content, and positive catalysts include major 5G deployments along with share gains in the automotive area. Inventory is healthy and China distribution channels are "largely flushed out," says analyst Harsh Kumar.

Sell-side analysts rate it Outperform on average, while Seeking Alpha authors are Neutral overall and the stock has a Quant Rating of Neutral.