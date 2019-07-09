Social Capital Hedosophia announces $1.5B merger agreement with Virgin Galactic

Social Capital Hedosophia (IPOA +2.6% ) ("SCH"), a public investment vehicle sponsored by Social Capital and Hedosophia, to merge with Virgin Galactic ("VG") and VG will be introduced as the first and only publicly traded commercial human spaceflight company.

Pro forma enterprise value of the merger is $1.5B and represents 2.5x estimated revenue for 2023 and 5.5x estimated EBITDA for 2023

The deal is expected to complete in 2H 2019 and SCH is expected to own up to ~49% of the combined company

Virgin Galactic has customer reservations from 600+ people representing ~$80M in total collected deposits and $120M of potential revenue

Virgin Galactic has been granted its FAA commercial space launch license.

Social Capital Hedosophia Founder and CEO, Chamath Palihapitiya, will invest an additional $100M in the transaction and will become Chairman of the combined entity