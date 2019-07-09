Square short thesis mostly played out, Raymond James says in upgrade

Square (SQ +5.6% ) surges after Raymond James upgrades shares to Market Perform from Underperform, as analyst John Davis says his short thesis from late January has mostly played out and the stock's risk-reward profile has become more balanced.

Davis says he had "concerns that the magnitude of the top-line beats would likely wane, and more importantly, the deceleration in 2Q19 organic growth could catch some investors by surprise, [but] following the company's smallest revenue beat in recent memory in 1Q (+$7 million above top end of guide), a 2Q guide that came in below expectations, and a now well-telegraphed margin cadence (~+200 bp), the negative catalysts have mostly played out and the stock has lagged peers."

The analyst, who believes the stock remains expensive, also thinks SQ's business-to-business seller card is "gaining traction" and could provide enough momentum to exceed expectations in H2 2019.

Argus said yesterday it started coverage of the stock with a Buy rating.

SQ's Seeking Alpha Authors Rating and Quant Rating are both Neutral.