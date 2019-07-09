General Mills talks strategy at investor day event

General Mills (GIS -0.5% ) provides an update as its Investor Day event starts.

The company says it has increased the pace of new product innovation to almost 5% of global sales in FY19. Continued contributions from new product innovation are expected to play a key role in General Mills' fiscal 2020 strategic plans.

Strategic acquisitions are on hold for the moment, but long-term opportunistic deals will be considered in the future.

On the guidance front, General Mills reiterated its prior FY20 outlook for organic sales growth of 1% to 2% and EPS growth of 3% to 5%. Over the longer term, the company anticipates organic sales growth in the low single digits and EPS growth in the mid single digits.

Source: Press Release