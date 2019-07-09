Google to acquire Elastifile, reportedly for $200M-$250M

Google (GOOG +0.2% , GOOGL +0.2% ) has a definitive deal to acquire Elastifile, in an announcement by Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian.

Financial terms weren't disclosed, though Israeli business paper Calcalist estimates the price at $200M-$250M.

"Elastifile is a pioneer in solving the challenges associated with file storage for enterprise-grade applications running at scale in the cloud," Kurian says. The combination will support bringing traditional workloads into the Google Cloud Platform faster and simplify management and scaling, Kurian adds.

The deal's expected to close later this year and Elastifile will be integrated into Google Cloud.