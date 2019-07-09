Cutera appoints new CEO

Cutera (CUTR +3.9% ) announces the appointment of David H. Mowry, 56, as the Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. He has also been appointed to the Company’s Board of Directors.

Most recently, Mr. Mowry served as President and CEO of Vyaire Medical, a privately-held global respiratory care business. Prior to Vyaire, Mr. Mowry was the President and CEO of Tornier Inc.

Company also announced that its preliminary, unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 exceeded consensus growth estimates and its own revenue forecast. The Company plans to release Q2 results as scheduled on August 8, 2019 after market close.