Stars Group announces New York sports betting deal

The Stars Group (TSG -1% ) enters into an agreement with the Akwesasne Mohawk Casino Resort for betting and gaming market access. The agreement will also cover certain retail sports betting operations in the state of New York.

The Stars Group will have an option to operate and brand real-money online sports betting, poker and casino in New York on a first skin basis, subject to license availability, state law and regulatory approvals. The agreement also provides that The Stars Group will provide support services for the launch and operation of a retail sportsbook at the Akwesasne Mohawk Casino Resort in Northern New York.

"We are excited to announce this agreement with Mohawk, which further strengthens our market access as we work to build our FOX Bet business into one of the leaders in the emerging U.S. online betting and gaming market," says Stars Group exec Robin Chhabra

Source: Press Release