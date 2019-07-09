Spotify aims for emerging markets with Lite app

Spotify (SPOT +0.9% ) is making an emerging-market move with the release of a Spotify Lite app made for slower phones.

It's released the Android app in 36 markets, with service offerings similar to its main app: a free ad-supported service and a premium paid version.

Most of Spotify's business comes from developed markets, but Spotify Lite will target users limited by data plans and slow networks. “There’s much, much room for us to grow, both geographically and also product-wise,” says the company's Cecilia Qvist.

It will use about one-tenth the storage of the main app and feature limitations to preserve data consumption, as well as allow users to set limits.