Mozambique delays raising $2.3B for Anadarko gas project - Bloomberg

Mozambique's government has placed on hold plans to raise funds for its portion of Anadarko Petroleum's (APC) $20B liquefied natural gas project, as it tries to limit debt sales following a default three years ago, Bloomberg reports.

National oil company ENH will revive efforts to raise $2.3B for the project probably later in the year after APC starts implementing it, ENH chief executive Omar Mitha tells Bloomberg.

Each partner including ENH,is pursuing its own path to fund its equity share of the project, and "is independent of, and has no impact on the debt that the project is raising," APC says.