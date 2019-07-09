Apple discontinues 12-inch MacBook, $999 MacBook Air

Apple (AAPL +0.1% ) has stopped selling the 12-inch MacBook just four years after introducing the laptop as the slimmest in its lineup, while the previous generation $999 MacBook Air - the one without a Retina display - is no longer available in Apple Stores.

Fresh updates will give the MacBook Air and the entry 13-inch MacBook Pro newer hardware and, in one case, a price cut. The Air now starts at a $1,099 and introduces a True Tone display to the group.

A Touch Bar has also been gifted to the entry-level $1,299 MacBook Pro. That makes an even clearer difference between the two laptop lines, though it also means that, for anyone who wants a MacBook with a physical Escape key, you're now locked into picking the new Air.