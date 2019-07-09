Micro Focus -5.9% after H1 revenue miss

Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP) slumps 5.9% after H1 revenue of $1.66B fell 5.3% Y/Y, missing the $1.69B Capital IQ consensus.

H1 adjusted EPS from continuing operations of 86 cents improved from 79 cents in the year-ago period.

H1 statutory loss from continuing operations was $78.3M vs. profit of $600.0M in the year-ago period.

Adjusted EBITDA of $662.3M vs. $650.4M on constant currency basis; adjusted EBITDA margin of 40.0% vs. 37.2% in FY2018, driven mostly by continued cost management actions related to the HPE software integration program.

Announces interim dividend of 58.33 cents per share.

Reiterates guidance for constant currency revenue declining 4%-6% for the fiscal year ending Oct. 31, 2019 vs the previous fiscal year.

