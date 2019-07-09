Drug makers perk up on block of price disclosures in TV ads

Biotechs and biopharma players are modestly in the green after a D.C. district court stopped a Trump administration initiative requiring drug makers to disclose list prices in television advertisements.

Judge Amit Mehta found that the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) lacks the regulatory authority to make drug firms include pricing information in TV ads.

Critics say the rule, if implemented, would not have made a material impact on pricing anyway since there was no enforcement mechanism for scofflaws. The assumption was that the private sector would police itself.

