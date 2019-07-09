Chubb, MKM `favorite', stands to gain from casualty pricing

Chubb (CB +0.2% ) is poised to benefit from back-to-back years of high catastrophe losses as casualty pricing improves, MKM Partners analyst Harry Fong writes in a notes.

Tagged as the firm's "favorite stock idea."

Commercial P&C pricing has improved this year and property catastrophe reinsurance rates have come in slightly better than indicated in January, Fong writes.

YTD, Chubb has risen ~16%, lagging rival P&C insurers' 25% rise.

Quant rating Neutral; Sell-side average rating Hold (4 Buy, 6 Outperfrom, 7 Hold, 2 Underperform, 2 Sell).