Elliott, Searchlight among higher second-lien Windstream positions

A new disclosure from a Windstream (OTCPK:WINMQ) second-lien ad hoc committee shows dominant holder Elliott Management added to its second-lien position, and Searchlight Capital has joined the group with a new holding.

Elliott's overall position hasn't change much, at $1.1B, but it cut unsecured notes holdings by some $81M (to $443.9M) and first-lien notes by $25M (to $131.8M), Bloomberg notes. It's raised its second-lien position by some $48M to bring that to $453.6M.

Meanwhile, Searchlight has joined the disclosure, with $119.5M in second-lien notes and $100M in unsecured notes.