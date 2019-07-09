Stocks mixed as investors await signals from the Fed

Stocks are mixed in midday trading as investors await signals about the Fed's next monetary policy moves when its chairman, Jerome Powell, testifies to Congress starting tomorrow.

The Nasdaq pulls up to positive territory, rising 0.2% , while the S&P 500, at -0.1% , nears break-even; the Dow declines 0.4% .

Only four of the S&P 500 industry sectors are in the red, with materials ( -0.9% ) and consumer staples ( -0.7% ) declining the most. Real estate ( +0.3% ) and financials ( +0.2% ) are the biggest gainers.

Treasurys fall, with the 10-year yield rising almost a basis point to 2.056%.

Crude oil is flat at $57.66 per barrel.