Russian oil production falls to three-year low as rivals clash - Reuters

Russian oil production has fallen to a nearly three-year low this month as output was undermined by a dispute between oil producer Rosneft (OTCPK:RNFTF) and Russian oil pipeline monopoly Transneft, Reuters reports.

Transneft reportedly placed restrictions on crude oil intake from Rosneft's main upstream unit after Rosneft sent oil to the pipeline network without clearly stating the destination for 3.5M metric tons of crude as of July 1.

Transneft also has criticized Rosneft over its handling of contaminated oil, saying the producer had dragged its feet over setting up quality controls for its oil and had made unsubstantiated claims from the pipeline firm.

Russian oil output fell to 10.79M bbl/day in early July, according to Reuters, lower than the level agreed under a deal on curbing supply reached with OPEC and other producers.