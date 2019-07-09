MSC Industrial Direct Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, July 10th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.49 (+7.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $881.62M (+6.4% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, msm has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 12 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 9 downward.