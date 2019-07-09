Bed Bath & Beyond Q1 2020 Earnings Preview

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, July 10th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.08 (-78.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.58B (-6.2% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, bbby has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 11 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 10 downward.