Plains All American sees Canadian pipeline expansions connecting to Texas

Plains All American (PAA, PAGP) proposes pipeline expansions in Canada, Montana and Wyoming that ultimately would connect to new pipeline systems to deliver more Canadian crude to the Texas Gulf Coast.

Plains says it wants to essentially double the capacity of its Rangeland Pipeline from Edmonton to the U.S. border, then also expand its connecting Western Corridor pipeline system in Montana and Wyoming.

These more affordable expansions could connect to the $2.5B Red Oak Pipeline system that Plains and Phillips 66 announced last month that they would build from Oklahoma to Houston, Beaumont and Corpus Christi.

The expansions and new pipelines are all expected to be completed in 2021.