Carlyle Group +2.2% as Citi adds to positive catalyst watch

Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) gains 2.2% after Citigroup analyst William Katz adds the firm to a "30-day positive catalyst watch," saying it's likely Carlyle will announce it's converting to a c-corp when it reports earnings.

Keeps Och-Ziff Capital Management (OZM -2.3% ) as a top pick among alternative asset managers on "growing signs of a franchise upturn."

Shifts Blackstone Group (BX -0.5% ) "to the back of a pack" after a recent rally limits remaining upside.

Among traditional asset managers, Katz remains most bullish on AllianceBernstein (AB +0.2% ) and Legg Mason (LM +0.6% ).

Carlyle Group quant rating Neutral; Och-Ziff quant rating Very Bullish.