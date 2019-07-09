Carlyle Group +2.2% as Citi adds to positive catalyst watch

Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) gains 2.2% after Citigroup analyst William Katz adds the firm to a "30-day positive catalyst watch," saying it's likely Carlyle will announce it's converting to a c-corp when it reports earnings.
Keeps Och-Ziff Capital Management (OZM -2.3%) as a top pick among alternative asset managers on "growing signs of a franchise upturn."
Shifts Blackstone Group (BX -0.5%) "to the back of a pack" after a recent rally limits remaining upside.
Among traditional asset managers, Katz remains most bullish on AllianceBernstein (AB +0.2%) and Legg Mason (LM +0.6%).
Carlyle Group quant rating Neutral; Och-Ziff quant rating Very Bullish.
