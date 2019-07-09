Stephens downgrades regional banks amid anticipation of Fed rate cut

Stephens analyst Terry McEvoy downgrades banks, assuming a 25 bps reduction in the Fed funds rate in July, September and December 2019 and none in 2020.
Business First Bancshares (BFST -0.4%) downgraded to equal weight from overweight and sets PT of $27.
First Busey (BUSE -0.5%) downgraded to equal weight from overweight and sets PT of $29.
Cadence Bancorp (CADE -0.4%) downgraded to equal weight from overweight and sets PT of $23.
Hancock Whitney (HWC -1.1%) downgraded to equal weight from overweight and sets PT of $42.
First Bancshares (FBMS -1%) downgraded to equal weight from overweight and sets PT of $34.
Pinnacle Financial Partners (PNFP -0.8%) rating cut to equal weight from overweight and sets PT of $62.
Triumph Bancorp (TBK -0.8%) rating cut to equal weight from overweight and sets PT of $30.
TriCo Bancshares (TCBK -1.9%) rating cut to equal weight from overweight and sets PT of $30.
