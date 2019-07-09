General Dynamics wins $2B U.S. Department of State global supply chain contract

General Dynamics (GD -1% ) business unit General Dynamics Information Technology has secured a $2B contract to continue managing the U.S. Department of State (DOS) global technical security supply chain.

The single-award contract with the Bureau of Diplomatic Security, Countermeasures Directorate includes a base period of five years and a five-year award term.

Under the new contract, GDIT will provide DOS with a fully-integrated, turnkey solution consisting of technical security systems, engineering and solution development, hybrid supply chain and distribution management, as well as a global logistics and transportation network.