Mexican peso falls as finance minister steps down (updated)

The Mexican peso falls 1.5% against the U.S. dollar after Mexico's finance minister, Carlos Urzua, unexpectedly resigned, citing discrepancies over economic policies.

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) slides 2.2% .

As of 12:27 PM ET, the peso sank to 19.21 per U.S. dollar.

Update at 2:02 PM ET: Deputy Finance Minister Arturo Herrera is named as Urzua's successor, Reuters reports. Herrera is known to investors and is considered a competent economic manager.

Update at 1:50 PM ET: Urzua cited conflicts of interest and policy disagreements within the current administration.

