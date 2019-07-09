Pretium says progressing on mill upgrades at Brucejack mine

Mill modifications and upgrades required to sustain processing at increased production rates at Pretium Resources' (PVG +0.5% ) Brucejack mine in British Columbia are progressing on schedule, the company says.

The company is undertaking mill upgrades that officials say are necessary to sustain processing at an increased production rate of 3,800 mt/day.

PVG also says its initial observations from the third hole drilled as part of the 2019 deep underground exploration program continue to indicate that Brucejack-style mineralization extends at depth below the Valley of the Kings.