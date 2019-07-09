Sage Therapeutics up 5% as Stifel touts pipeline

Stifel is bullish (BUY/$240) on Sage Therapeutics (SAGE +4.8% ) based on its pipeline prospects.

A key future data readout is lead drug SAGE-217 in major depressive disorder. Other indications in development include bipolar depression, postpartum depression and insomnia.

Candidate #2, SAGE-324, is its Phase 1-stage program for Parkinson's, essential tremor and epileptiform disorders.

The just-started commercial launch of Zulresso (brexanolone) should, no doubt, contribute to Stifel's rosy outlook.

Sage is scheduled deliver another pipeline update on July 24.

SA Authors rating is Bullish while the Quant rating is Neutral.