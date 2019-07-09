Arris launches new Wi-Fi 6 mesh networking hardware

Arris (COMM +0.1% ) has rolled out true tri-band mesh systems based on the new Wi-Fi 6 wireless networking standard.

The "SURFboard mAX" Gigabit Wi-Fi Pro and Plus systems are headed to retailers and the company's online shop this month.

They offer new technologies including OFDMA and High Order Modulation to enable multi-gigabit speeds -- which paves the way to new applications including 8K video, augmented reality and advanced smart cloud services, the company says.

The mAX Pro promises peak speeds of 11 Gbps and mAX Plus tops out at 7.8 Gbps. The stand-alone router promises up to 3,000 square feet of coverage, while the mesh system will reach up to 6,000 square feet.