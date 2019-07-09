Trump says Qatar to buy Boeing planes in 'large' deal

Boeing (BA +0.2% ) turns higher after Pres. Trump says Qatar will sign documents today for a "large transaction" of commercial aircraft from the company.

Trump does not indicate whether Qatar would sign a new deal or following up on previous agreements, including a $1.8B deal announced last month at the Paris Air Show for five Boeing 777 freighters.

Trump made the comments to reporters at the White House, where he was meeting with the emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani.