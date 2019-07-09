Consumers in the U.S. continue to do their part

Two solid reads on consumer spending arrived in today from the corporate world.

PepsiCo (PEP -1.1% ) CFO Hugh Johnson said the food and beverage giant doesn't see any sign of a consumer slowdown, while General Mills (GIS -0.8% ) CEO Jeff Harmening called the consumer environment quite good.

Solid employment trends and low gas prices are attributed as helping to keep U.S. consumer spending percolating even as the multinationals like PepsiCo and General Mills face pressure on the cost side of the equation.