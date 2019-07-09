Warner dubs 'HBO Max' streaming service, to be home of 'Friends'

WarnerMedia (T -0.8% ) has a name for its upcoming streaming service: HBO Max.

And it will be the home of streaming hit Friends when it launches next spring, slightly later than originally planned.

The classic sitcom is currently a mainstay for Netflix (NFLX +1.3% ), currently paring gains on the day.

HBO Max will also feature more than a dozen original shows/movies.

The price -- a subject of much debate when it comes to WarnerMedia's fortunes -- hasn't been set yet, though observers think it will come in slightly higher than HBO Now's current $14.99/month.

It's paying $425M to carry Friends for five years starting in 2020, the WSJ reports.

Friends is currently Netflix's No. 2 show, behind The Office (also set to depart the streaming giant and head to an upcoming NBCUniversal service).