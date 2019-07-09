Blackstone-backed mortgage lender files for Chapter 11 protection

Blackstone Group (BX) could end up owning Stearns Holding, a mortgage lender that filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy today.

Blackstone acquired a majority stake in Stearns, the 20th-largest U.S. home lender, in 2015.

The private-equity firm agreed to invest $60M as Stearns's plan sponsor and provide up to $35M of so-called "debtor-in-possession" financing in return for acquiring substantially all of the ownership of the company.

However, Stearns will be able to consider proposals from any third party that would offer more value for the company.

Additionally Stearns has secured firm commitments of $1.5B from its warehouse providers, which will allow Stearns to originate new mortgages.

Blackstone will provide warehouse lenders with a limited first-loss guarantee.