Pilbara Minerals up ~6% as it pushes production back up

Pilbara Minerals (OTCPK:PILBF +5.6% ) said that production and sales are expected to return to full capacity during the December quarter.

The company last month said that production from the Pilgangoora project, would be cut back during June and July, on the back of constrained sales during the June quarter.

During the September quarter, sales are expected to reach ~35,000 tonnes - 48,000 tonnes, and reach 65,000 tonnes and 80,000 tonnes in December quarter.

The company anticipates sales in 2H to be strengthened by additional offtake agreements that were recently signed with China’s Great Wall Motor, with deliveries under that contract set to start in August at a rate of 20,000 tonnes/year.

Sales volumes to Great Wall are expected to range between 15,000 tonnes to 20,000 tonnes during 2H 2019