NYSE hosted IPOs raising $20.9B in H1

SA News Editor

A week after Nasdaq touted its initial public offerings in H1, the New York Stock Exchange, a subsidiary of Intercontinental Exchange (ICE), comes out with its tally.

NYSE said it raised 75% of tech IPO proceeds in the U.S. in H1 2019.

    Raised $12.3B from 11 tech IPOs, including Uber Technologies, Pinterest, PagerDuty, Fastly, GSX Techedu.

Raised a total of $20.9B in proceeds from 28 IPOs, including Levi Strauss, Avantor, Chewy, and Revolve.

Welcomed 88 exchange-traded funds with $3.35B in AUM.

