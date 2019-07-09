BAML positive on Chewy's long-term story

Bank of America Merrill Lynch's positive view (Buy rating, $40 PT) on Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) is based in part off the online retailer's addressable market in the U.S. of over $55B. That mark is seen growing to $66B by 2023, giving Chewy plenty of sales to shoot for even with Amazon competing hard.

"We think the company can hold double digit growth rates through 2023, driven by uptake of its Autoship program, low market penetration and role as a specialist online. We expect the company to reach free cash flow breakeven in 2019 and a 3% EBITDA margin by 2023, raising our enthusiasm and confidence in the company’s ability to fund its growth efficiently," writes analyst Nat Schindler.

