Optimism over new GPU products prompts APC stock target hike at Instinet

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD +2.6% ) climbs to within a dollar of its 52-week high after Nomura raised its price target on the stock to $37 from $33 based on optimism over AMD's new Ryzen desktop processing units.

Nomura analyst David Wong says the new units will help AMD sustain its desktop processor market share momentum and could drive unit market share to 20% by Q4 2019.

Wong expects AMD "will be able to hold its desktop processor ASP at close to $90 or higher through 2019, up from close to $50 prior to 2017," and says he has growing confidence in the company's ability to continue gaining share due to a recent track record of strong execution.

AMD's average Sell Side Rating is Outperform and its Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating is Bullish, while its Quant Rating is Neutral.