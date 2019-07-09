Apple, Amazon, Facebook, Google set to testify in House panel hearing

Tech giants including Apple (AAPL +0.7% ), Amazon.com (AMZN +1.8% ), Facebook (FB +1.6% ) and Google (GOOG +0.9% , GOOGL +0.9% ) will be called to testify at next week's House Judiciary Committee antitrust hearing.

That follows moves by regulators to divide up the four among themselves to spread investigative power widely as the government probes public concerns into the size and power of the sector.

And today's news comes just two weeks after President Trump said "We should be suing Google and Facebook and perhaps we will" in an interview with Fox Business.