BASF's weak guidance weighs on chemical stocks

U.S. chemical makers slide after German giant BASF (OTCQX:BASFY +2.4% ) cut its profit forecast yesterday, citing the continuing trade dispute between the U.S. and China as well as sluggish demand in the auto market.

Chemical stocks trading lower include Dow (DOW -1.2% ), DuPont (DD -2.8% ), LyondellBasell (LYB -3.5% ), Hunstman (HUN -0.3% ), Methanex (MEOH -1.8% ), Eastman Chemical (EMN -1.3% ), Cabot (CBT -1.6% ), Olin (OLN -2.1% ), PPG Industries (PPG -0.7% ), W.R. Grace (GRA -1.1% ), Westlake Chemical (WLK -0.5% ), Air Products and Chemicals (APD -0.9% ) and Celanese (CE -0.4% ).

Chemours (CC +1% ) is rebounding a bit after plunging 7% yesterday.

BASF's preliminary figures showed EBIT likely fell by nearly 50% in Q2 and global auto production declined by ~6% in H1 2019, with production in China falling by more than twice as much.